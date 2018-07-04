Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home

14 hours 52 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 7:48:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News
By: Nicole Chavez, CNN

 (CNN) -- A 92-year-old woman allegedly killed her son in Arizona because she did not want to be sent to an assisted living facility, authorities said.

Anna Mae Blessing was charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping after authorities found her 72-year-old son dead Monday at their home in Fountain Hills, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Blessing hid two pistols in the pockets of her robe and shot her son several times in his bedroom, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Her son's girlfriend was also in the room and said she heard Blessing telling her son she was tired of the way he treated her, court documents said.

"From my understanding, she had thought about it for a few days because there was a dispute regarding her son wanting to put her in an assisted living home," Maricopa County Sgt. Bryant Vanejas told CNN affiliate KPHO.

Blessing then pointed the gun at her son's girlfriend, who struggled with her until she lost her grip of the gun. When Blessing pulled out the second pistol from her robe, her son's girlfriend also knocked it out of her hand, the statement said.

Once she was disarmed, Blessing sat on a reclining chair until deputies arrived and arrested her, officials said.

"As the suspect was being escorted from the residence, she made a spontaneous statement to the effect of 'You took my life, so I'm taking yours,'" court documents said.

Blessing moved in with her son and his girlfriend about six months ago, the affiliate reported.

She told deputies she had purchased one of the guns in the late 1970s and that her husband gave her the other pistol, court documents say.

Information on her attorney was not immediately available.

More News

Grid
List

Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
COLUMBIA- A Columbia girl with juvenile arthritis says her motivation and determination outpowers her pain every day. Eleven-year-old Kyleigh... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Highway patrol recovers missing boy from Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Highway patrol recovers missing boy from Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said search crews found the body of the 13-year-old boy... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Columbia residents carry on the tradition of fireworks wars
Columbia residents carry on the tradition of fireworks wars
COLUMBIA - While technically illegal, the Fourth of July fireworks war on Bodie drive is something many residents look forward... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark police take on lip sync challenge
Lake Ozark police take on lip sync challenge
LAKE OZARK - Law enforcement officers all over the country are challenging each other to lip sync battles, and Lake... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 6:09:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Winner of Jefferson City hot dog eating contest downs record number of dogs
Winner of Jefferson City hot dog eating contest downs record number of dogs
JEFFERSON CITY - A competitive eater gobbled up a record-breaking 35 hot dogs in 10 minutes Wednesday at the 12th... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Crowds feel the heat at the Salute to America festival
Crowds feel the heat at the Salute to America festival
JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of people sported their red, white and blue Wednesday at the Salute to America Festival in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
FULTON - A Fulton police officer was seriously injured in a fireworks incident, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
FULTON - The seventh annual Fulton Independence Parade added a special addition to the tradition this year. "We decided... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey "Jaws" Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:18:55 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
(CNN) -- A 92-year-old woman allegedly killed her son in Arizona because she did not want to be sent to... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 7:48:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
(CNN) -- Video out of Tampa, Florida, shows what appears to be an unconscious woman fall out of a moving... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:08:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
PLEASANT HOPE (AP) — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company. KSPR-TV reports... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 4:27:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
COLUMBIA - "Fire in the Sky," the city of Columbia's annual fireworks show and celebration, has relocated to Lucky's Market... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11pm 82°
12am 81°
1am 79°
2am 79°