Woman, 95, dies after being hit by car in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 95-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car that was backing out of a parking place in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports the woman, whose name was not released, died over the weekend from her injuries. She was hit July 18 when a driver backing out of a parking stall felt a slight bump.
Police said the driver didn't realize she had hit anyone and kept backing out before she saw people waving at her about the woman who was on the ground.
