Woman accused in antifreeze deaths wants statements tossed

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Attorneys for a southwestern Missouri woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband and a son with antifreeze want a judge to toss out her videotaped statements to investigators.

Diane Staudte appeared in a Greene County courtroom Thursday for a hearing over defense claims an investigator wrongly continued to interrogate her in 2013 after she asked whether she should have an attorney.

A judge didn't immediately decide the matter, continuing the hearing to Aug. 29.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Staudte for the April 2012 death of husband Mark Staudte and the September 2012 demise of son Shawn Staudte. She's also accused of poisoning a daughter, who survived.

Another of Diane Staudte's daughters, Rachel Staudte, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and has agreed to testify against her mother.