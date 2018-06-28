Woman Accused in Baby Kidnapping Faces Hearing

UNION - Attorneys for the Franklin County woman accused in last year's kidnapping of a baby and attack on the baby's mother today are expected to ask a judge for a change of venue. Thirty-seven-year-old Shannon Torrez is accused of slashing the throat of Stephanie Oschenbine and kidnapping Oschenbine's ten-day-old daughter, Abby Woods, last September. Defense attorneys are also expected to seek a second mental evaluation. Torrez is charged with kidnapping, assault, armed criminal action, burglary and other charges. If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.