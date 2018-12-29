Woman accused in Darnell Gray death case asks for change of venue

JEFFERSON CITY -- The woman accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray is requesting the judge change where court proceedings take place.

Online court records show Quatavia Givens' public defender requested a change of venue last week. The state filed a response asking the judge to reject the motion.

The boy was first reported missing Oct. 25 in Jefferson City. His body was found less than a week later on the 2100 block of Louis Circle, concealed in a wooded area.

Givens is facing charges of first-degree child abuse.

A change of venue motion is typically requested by defense attorneys in high-profile cases. Attorneys tend to argue the defendant would be unable to get fair treatment from a jury due to news coverage.

Givens did not shy away from cameras during the search for Darnell Gray. A KOMU reporter got exclusive video of Givens leading a search party. Givens later incorrectly told that reporter the boy had been found safe.

An autopsy showed there were "multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma to multiple locations of the body inflicted prior to death."

Court documents released in October said Givens told investigators, "I may have hit him wrong."

Police have identified Givens as the caregiver for Darnell Gray. She identifies herself as a mother figure for the boy.

Investigators say Givens later admitted she knew where Darnell's body was, the court documents show.

Givens is scheduled for an arraignment on January 9.