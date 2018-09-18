Woman accused in stabbing at Missouri GM plant

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A woman has been accused of stabbing a worker at a General Motors plant near St. Louis over what authorities say was an extramarital affair.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said St. Charles County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Alicia Turner of Florissant with assault, armed criminal action and burglary.

Police said in court documents that Turner is the wife of a GM worker and used her husband's identification to enter the Wentzville factory Wednesday. Authorities alleged Turner found the victim driving a forklift, shocked her with a stun gun and stabbed her five times.

Police said in court records the victim was having an affair with Turner's husband.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries police said weren't life-threatening.

Online court records don't show whether Turner has an attorney.