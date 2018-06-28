Woman Accused in Tre'veon Marshall Case Pleads Not Guilty

COLUMBIA - Kimberly Huett-Linzie pleaded not guilty Monday to hindering prosecution in connection with the murder of Tre'veon Marshall. She's accused of driving the car Joshua Murray and Nicholas Thomas were in the night of the murder.

Thomas was found guilty of murdering Marshall in McKee Park on July 14, 2013. Murray's trial is later this summer. Both were charged with armed criminal action and first degree murder.

Huett-Linzie said Murray and Thomas got out of the car to scare and possibly fight Marshall.

A probable cause statement said the two men approached Marshall with T-shirts around their faces. Thomas walked past Marshall and shot him in the back. Murray and Thomas then allegedly ran to a friend's house.

An ambulance transported Marshall to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Marshall was a 17-year-old former Hickman High School student.

The probable cause statement said one of the suspects told police they were friends with Bryan Rankin, a Columbia teen murdered by Lamar Mayfield. Marshall was friends with Mayfield, which may have led to tension between the teens.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify Huett-Linzie's charge.]