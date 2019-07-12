Woman accused of abducting child arrives back in Boone County

COLUMBIA - A woman accused of kidnapping her child in a custody dispute is back in Boone County after her arrest in North Carolina.

Jillanne Pagano, 25, was booked into the Boone County jail Wednesday morning.

In June, authorities in North Carolina found Pagano and her child, several years after they disappeared from Missouri. According to court documents, Pagano and Tyler Bozeman, the child's father, got into an argument while Pagano was in the hospital preparing to have the child.

Valerie Pagano, Jillanne's mother, and Julianna Pagano, Jillanne's sister, face charges of hindering prosecution.