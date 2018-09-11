Woman accused of biting man while he was driving

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a woman Tuesday night after she allegedly attacked a man by biting him while he was driving.

According to officers, Penny Baskett and the man were in a vehicle with two children at the time. While driving, Baskett and the man got into an argument, during which Baskett apparently bit the man and hit him with a cell phone repeatedly. She also allegedly threatened to have someone kill the victim.

Police said the man, who is in a relationship with Baskett, got cuts on his head which required staples, as well as bruises and cuts on his arm. Investigators also reported finding blood spots in the vehicle which had been recently cleaned.

Officers arrested Baskett on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and tampering with evidence.