Woman accused of bullying man to suicide pleads guilty

FAYETTE - A woman accused of bullying a co-worker and contributing to his suicide pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Friday.

Harley Branham's trial was scheduled to start July 29, but she entered her guilty plea at a pretrial conference. She was sentenced to 30 days house arrest and two years supervised probation.

Prosecutors filed charges against Branham after a coronor's inquest determined she played a role in Kenneth Suttner's death by suicide. The two worked together at the Dairy Queen in Fayette.

Suttner's mother Angela filed a lawsuit in July 2018 alleging the Howard County R-2 school district also contributed to her son's death, claiming he was bullied at school by district employees because of his disabilities. She also said the district didn't do enough to stop bullying against Kenneth Suttner by others. The lawsuit was later settled.