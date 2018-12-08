Woman accused of hitting deputy with car

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A car chase through multiple cities ended with a deputy injured and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arresting a woman. The suspect was wanted on felony charges in Morgan County.

Deputies arrested Ashley Stone, 32, of Barnett, on County Road 348 near New Bloomfield on charges of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and a felony warrant for narcotics.

Deputies said they were surveying Tow Pro, a towing facility right outside of Jefferson City, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They received information that Stone would come to the business to claim a vehicle.

When Stone arrived at Tow Pro, deputies said they ordered her to get out of her vehicle, but she accelerated and hit a deputy with her vehicle. This led the deputy to fire his gun at her vehicle, but she was not hit, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said Stone then led deputies on a car chase through Holts Summit and New Bloomfield, before her vehicle broke down, and she was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Callaway County Emergency Medical Services treated Stone at the scene for minor injuries before she was taken to the Callaway County Jail.

A local hospital is evaluating the deputy.

The Holts Summit Police Department, Cole County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the chase.

Deputies said Tuesday night that the jail is holding Stone without bond.