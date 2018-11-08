Woman Accused Of Killing Baby

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TUSCUMBIA (AP) - The public defender for a central Missouri woman accused of killing her baby son says the woman has severe psychological problems. Prosecutors say Christina White of Iberia set her son's blanket on fire in his bed. White is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of child endangerment and arson, and is jailed on $500,000 bond. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and is due back in court next month. Public defender Keith Halcomb said the 24-year-old White maintains her innocence, and accuses police of coercing her into providing statements to authorities. Wayne Anderson Jr. died July 31st, nearly three weeks after White allegedly set his blanket on fire while they were staying at her sister's home in Iberia.