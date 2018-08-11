Woman Accused of Knowingly Exposing Boyfriend to HIV

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Louis-area woman is jailed and accused of exposing her boyfriend -- and perhaps other men -- to the virus that causes AIDS. Twenty-six-year-old Angela Dawn Harris of St. Charles has had HIV for 12 years. St. Charles police say she was arrested Saturday, a day after she was charged with three counts of recklessly risking infection of another with HIV. An investigation began when a relative told police that Harris was having sex with her boyfriend and exposing him to the virus. Police said they believe there are "multiple victims," and asked anyone who has had sexual contact with Harris to call the department (636-949-3300).