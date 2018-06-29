Woman accused of mailing pot to inmate

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles woman is facing charges after she allegedly mailed a greeting card to a jail inmate - a card that included marijuana and a prescription drug.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Kimberly Leann McNamara is charged with delivery of a controlled substance at a county jail, along with possession of marijuana.

No attorney for McNamara is listed in online court records.

Police say McNamara sent a card to an inmate jailed on a forgery charge. A corrections officer intercepted it Tuesday and allegedly discovered marijuana and a white powder later determined to be the pain killer Tramadol.

McNamara's address was the letter's return address. Police say a search of her car found more marijuana and Tramadol.

She is jailed on $10,000 cash-only bond.