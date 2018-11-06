Woman Accused of Stealing From Employer

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) - A former employee of the St. Louis Car Museum and Sales is accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from the company over a three-year period.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former receptionist Wendy Dierkes is charged with one count of stealing. She is jailed on $15,000 bond.

Dierkes managed the company's rental of Penske trucks and was responsible for accepting and depositing cash payments into the business account. Other workers discovered a huge shortfall.

Dierkes allegedly confessed to Overland police that she had taken money, and an internal investigation found that about $60,000 was missing.

The St. Louis Car Museum and Sales was established in 1991. It sells antique, classic and muscle cars, along with motorcycles and airplanes, to collectors and enthusiasts around the world.