Woman Accused of Stealing from Horse Association

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD - A former treasurer of a southwest Missouri horse breeding association is accused of stealing more than 20-thousand dollars from the organization. 36 year old Melissa Ann Oaks is charged with a felony count of stealing. The money disappeared between October 2003 and March 2005 from the Mid-America Fox Trotting Breed Association. Oaks admitted to stealing 33-hundred dollars to pay off personal credit card bills, but claims she provided paperwork and receipts for the remaining 17-thousand dollars. The Association denies those claims. If convicted, Oaks faces five to 15 years in prison.