Woman accused of trying to hire hit man to kill ex

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 32-year-old northwest Missouri woman is accused of trying to hire someone to kill the wife of a man she dated while the couple was separated.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City filed a complaint on Monday against Kristina M. Swinford of Maryville, who they say met three times with a federal agent she thought was a hit man to arrange the woman's death.

Prosecutors say Swinford offered to pay the undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent $20,000 to kill the woman, who had gotten back with her husband. They say Swinford later said she couldn't get that much money but offered to pay the agent with student loan money she was supposed to receive.

An attorney listed for Swinford didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.