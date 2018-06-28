Woman acquitted of trespassing at Columbia clinic

COLUMBIA (AP) - A mid-Missouri anti-abortion advocate has been found not guilty of trespassing at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia.

Boone County Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler ruled Thursday that Kathy Forck did not trespass while participating in daily prayer vigils at the clinic. She was found guilty in Columbia Municipal Court but appealed to the circuit court.

Forck, of New Bloomfield, and her husband, Mike, are campaign directors for the Columbia-based chapter of 40 Days for Life.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Forck insisted that she followed all rules while at the clinic. She said she was "thrilled' with the judge's decision.

Ron Ellifrits, interim leader of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Missouri, said the group was disappointed by the ruling but will continue to provide services in Columbia.