Woman Admits Distributing Unapproved Cancer Drugs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A California woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for distributing adulterated and unapproved cancer drugs in the United States.

Sandra Behe of La Jolla, Calif., faces sentencing May 25 after pleading guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors say Behe and others distributed unapproved chemotherapy drugs, including to Dr. Abid Nisar of Town and County, a St. Louis suburb. Nisar pleaded guilty last month to a federal misdemeanor for giving the drugs to his patients.

It wasn't immediately clear if the unapproved drugs caused any problems for any of the patients who took them.