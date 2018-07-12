Woman admits role in immigration-circumventing nuptials

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman admitted Monday in federal court that she played a role in a plot to arrange fraudulent marriages to help African nationals circumvent immigration laws.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kakeland Barnes of Kansas City pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy count contained in an indictment last August.

Three Kansas City co-defendants, including 49-year-old Delmar Dixon, also have pleaded guilty. Dixon admitted he arranged 30 to 40 fraudulent marriages, including his own.

Authorities say Dixon charged the African nationals $1,000 up front for his services, which included providing them U.S. citizen spouses. The African nationals additionally had to pay $500 to the spouse at the time of the wedding, as wells as $500 immediately after the wedding.

The African nationals were coached by Dixon on how to make their marriages appear legitimate.