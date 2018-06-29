Woman airlifted following Macon County rollover crash

MACON COUNTY - A St. Louis woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 36 three miles west of New Cambria, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Melissa Whaley, 37, went off the left side of the roadway in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, returned back to the roadway, then went back off the road into the median and overturned. The vehicle then travelled over the westbound lanes of the highway and struck an embankment.

Life Flight transported Whaley to University Hospital in Columbia. Troopers could not determine if she was wearing a seat belt.

University Hospital said Thursday morning Whaley in in fair condition.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department, New Cambria Fire Department, Macon County Rescue Squad and Macon County Ambulance District assisted troopers at the scene.

Below is a map of the crash location, according to MSHP:

[Editor's note: this story has been edited to update information on Whaley's condition from University Hospital.]