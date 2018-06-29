Woman and Young Girl Found Dead in Kansas City Home

KANSAS CITY - Authorities are investigating after a woman and girl were found dead inside a Kansas City duplex.

Sgt. Stacey Graves says police received a call about 7:15 p.m. Friday from a person who discovered the bodies. The Kansas City Star reports that an uninjured boy also was found at the scene. Graves could not say how or when the victims died.

Police didn't release the names of the victims but said they possibly were a mother and daughter. The woman was said to be in her 20s and the child between the ages of 4 and 6.

A neighbor says several shots were heard Thursday night and that police had been seeking a carjacking suspect in the neighborhood. It wasn't clear if any of that was related to the bodies.