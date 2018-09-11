Woman arrested after car stolen in Fulton

FULTON - A Fulton woman was arrested Monday evening after a car was stolen at a gas station.

The Fulton Police Department was dispatched to Fastlane on Amerihost Drive, and, along with the help of the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, were able to identify the suspect as Destiny Werdehausen.

Weredehausen was later located in Callaway County near the stolen vehicle. Werdehausen was arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail, where she was later released on bond.

Anyone with any information should call the Fulton Police Department (573-592-3100), Crime Stoppers (573-592-2474), or their local law enforcement agency.