Woman arrested after deputies find drugs in stolen car

BOONE COUNTY - A Kentucky woman was in the Boone County Jail Monday after deputies found drugs in a stolen car she was driving over the weekend.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrested 20-year-old Adrianna Miles early Sunday morning.

The department said deputies received an alert that a stolen vehicle from Tennessee was going west on Interstate 70 Sunday morning. Deputies said they pulled the car over and arrested Miles without incident.

Deputies said they searched the car and found a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy. Deputies said they also found items to package and sell the drugs.

The department said Miles is facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree tampering.