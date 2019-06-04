Woman arrested after deputies find meth

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman Monday after a K-9 search turned up methamphetamine and other drugs Monday.

The woman was identified as Jacquelyn Thomasson, 32, from Holts Summit.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's report said deputies saw Thomasson walking in the ditch of Flag Springs Road near California, and then quickly jump into her vehicle and start to leave the area.

Deputies stopped her, and said she made inconsistent statements about why she was in the area. A K9 search of her car led deputies to the drugs, and they arrested Thomasson.

She is being held at the Moniteau County jail at $25,000 bond.