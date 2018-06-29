Woman Arrested for Firing Rifle at Boyfriend

HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Holts Summit woman after deputies said she fired a rifle at her boyfriend.

Deputies arrived to the 1300 block of South Summit Drive after a report of shots being fired.

Deputies said Jennifer Clark, 37, stated she fired a 30.30 rifle in her boyfriend's direction after an argument.

Clark faces charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Deputies released Clark after she posted bond.