Woman arrested for involuntary manslaughter after March crash

COLUMBIA - Authorities said Wednesday a woman was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after an accident that killed the passenger of the car she was driving.

John Severtsen was killed when Nicole Weddington's 1995 Oldsmobile 88 rear-ended a semi truck on Paris Road March 21.

Police said a blood sample provided shortly after the crash revealed Weddington was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

Columbia police said neither Weddington or Severtsen were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the semi and his passenger were not injured.

A warrant was issued for Weddington's arrest and submitted to a prosecuting attorney June 26.