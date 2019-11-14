Woman Arrested for Second Degree Murder

7 years 9 months 5 days ago Tuesday, February 07 2012 Feb 7, 2012 Tuesday, February 07, 2012 4:27:00 PM CST February 07, 2012 in News
By: Matt Moreno

MILLER COUNTY - Police arrested Emily Usnick, 36, on Monday for charges of second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse according to the Miller County Sheriff's Office. The charges are in connection to a corpse of a newborn found in a car trunk at a St. Elizabeth's resident in February 2009. Usnick also has charges of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a 12 year old and attempt to manufacture a controlled substance. 

Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said Usnick was taken into custody Monday morning and remains in Miller County Jail on $300,000 bond.

