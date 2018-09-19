Woman arrested in child abuse investigation

COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child.

Police arrested Tabitha L. Sallee, 27, at Lakewood Apartments on Old Highway 63 and Walnut Street after an investigation. She was also cited for making a false police report.

The child was being treated at Women’s and Children’s Hospital for serious injuries on Monday, which led to the investigation of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.



