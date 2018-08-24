Woman arrested in Columbia on murder, kidnapping charges

COLUMBIA - A mother was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Friday morning.

Mackenzie Quiovers, 22, allegedly abducted three children from the 1700 Block of Spiros Drive in Columbia and crashed with the children inside the car more than three weeks ago,

One of the children, 13-year-old Shianna Mays, died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Demetres Washington, 31, from Kansas City faces one count of second-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping. She is being held on a $1 million, cash-only bond.

