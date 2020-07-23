Woman arrested in connection to early morning stabbing

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated a stabbing that occurred early Tuesday. Deputies arrested a woman based on the investigation.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday in northeast Columbia. According to a news release from the department, deputies were dispatched around 5:38 a.m to Godas Circle to investigate a stabbing reported nearby on Demaret Drive.

Godas and Demaret Drive are a little more than a mile apart, according to Google Maps.

"Based on the investigation, probable cause was developed to believe the victim was stabbed by Tina Denice Norwood, age 49 of Columbia," the release said.

The release said there was a dispute over cigarettes when a 46-year-old male was stabbed trying to leave Norwood's residence.

The victim was located a mile away on Godas Drive by the Columbia Police Department, according to the release.

Norwood was arrested around 7 a.m.