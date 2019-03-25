Woman arrested in Moberly for driving intoxicated with kids
MOBERLY - A woman was arrested in Moberly Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated with two children in the car, police said.
Moberly police said it received information about the woman driving through an area of S. 4th Street. Officers were dispatched to the area and stopped the car.
Police said they arrested the woman for driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. It is not clear how she and the children are related.
The woman was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center and held on a $2,000 bond. Police said she is currently out on bond and has not yet been charged.
Moberly police said it's not releasing the woman's name or photo until she is charged.
