Woman arrested on burglary, drug paraphernalia charges Wednesday night

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a 40-year-old woman for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., residents reported a burglary in their home on the 5800 block of South Howard Orchard Road in Columbia. They said a woman was in their home rifling through their belongings before she ran away.

The victim told deputies that the suspect removed keys from his vehicle and used them to get into the house.

Officials later found Joyce Reynolds nearby with items from the victims house and the victim's keys. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia.

Reynolds was taken to the Boone County Detention Facility on charges of first degree burglary, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing. She was released from the detention facility at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.