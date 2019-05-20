Woman arrested on multiple warrants after shoplifting report

MOBERLY - A woman was arrested in Moberly Saturday night after a report of a shoplifting at Gordman's department store.

The woman, identified as Molly Patterson of Bonnets Mill, Missouri, was said to be uncooperative and denied having concealed merchandise.

Patterson was found to have two active warrants for her arrest through Jefferson City for allegedly assaulting a police officer and an alleged electrical sign violation.

Patterson was sent to Randolph County Justice Center after authorities found of a syringe commonly used to inject illegal substances in her possession at the Moberly Police Department. A test of the syringe was positive for methamphetamine.

New charges for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility are being reviewed by the Randolph County Prosecutor's office.