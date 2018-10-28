Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting Moberly police officers

MOBERLY- A pedestrian assaulted two officers around 2 p.m Friday on U.S. 24 near U.S. 63., according to a press release from the Moberly Police Department.

Police said they received a call that the suspect, Marybeth Baggett, was walking into traffic. The news release said police detained her. Police said she appeared to be unable to care for herself.

Baggett assaulted two officers later while they were trying to evaluate her, according to the release. The two officers received minor injuries, police said.

The Moberly Police Department said Assistant Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford charged Baggett with two counts of third-degree assault

Poice said Baggett was being held at the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $10,000.