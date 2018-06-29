Woman Charged After Baby Dies in Hotel Tub

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis County woman is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her infant son alone in a bathtub full of water.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that charges were filed Tuesday against 24-year-old Brooke Maynard of Hazelwood.

Emergency crews responded to a call Monday at the Extended Stay America Hotel in Hazelwood and found a 9-month-old boy on the floor with the mother administering CPR. The baby, Roman Bell, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the woman intended to bathe the child and left him in the tub with the water running. The mother allegedly became distracted by a phone call.

Maynard had been living in the hotel since moving to the St. Louis area from Florida three months ago.