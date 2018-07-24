Woman charged after bank customer drops cash

By: The Associated Press

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis woman who told police she'd been praying for money has been charged with felony theft involving a cash-filled envelope dropped by a bank customer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 46-year-old Carla Calmese faces a charge of stealing $721 in early August after allegedly retrieving the envelope at First Financial Credit Union in St. Louis County.

Hazelwood police officer Dan Milner said the woman thought the envelope was a "gift from God" but later went to police on her own.

Calmese was charged on Friday but is not yet in custody. Online court records don't list an attorney on her behalf.