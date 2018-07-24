Woman charged after bank customer drops cash
HAZELWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis woman who told police she'd been praying for money has been charged with felony theft involving a cash-filled envelope dropped by a bank customer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 46-year-old Carla Calmese faces a charge of stealing $721 in early August after allegedly retrieving the envelope at First Financial Credit Union in St. Louis County.
Hazelwood police officer Dan Milner said the woman thought the envelope was a "gift from God" but later went to police on her own.
Calmese was charged on Friday but is not yet in custody. Online court records don't list an attorney on her behalf.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police will get just a fraction of the new cars they want if the proposed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old male was shot in the area of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road Tuesday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A case against a suspected arsonist for hire was back in court Tuesday. A judge declared the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says tighter regulations ad stricter legislation is needed in response to last week's duck... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump is addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday,... More >>
in
(CNN) - When a duck boat capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week, 17 people died. Nine... More >>
in
FULTON - Many Callaway County residents will see a new initiative on their August 7 ballots. Proposition K is proposed... More >>
in
Ever notice your dog approach you when you cry? Or see how Fido might walk up to a stranger in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Jared Beasley said it was "overwhelming" to surprise his daughter and son with an unannounced return home from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Parks, Recreation & Forestry will make 75 bicycles available for people to rent throughout the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three women from Columbia are taking on an extreme family tradition. Lauren Crawford, Kerri Chittum and Kristine... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - A woman was seriously burned in an explosion and fire at a duplex in Camdenton Monday. A child... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A one-time fugitive from Columbia was sentenced in federal court on Monday for illegally possessing an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Trash bags and recycling bins might be sitting out on the streets longer than usual because the City... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY – In advance of Attorney General Josh Hawley’s fundraiser with President Donald Trump, a coalition of healthcare, labor... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - There have been ten deaths due to vehicle crashes in July, a month known for a high... More >>
in
The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to... More >>
in