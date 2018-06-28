Woman charged after man stabbed at Lake of the Ozarks cave

VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office was reviewing the case Thursday of a woman accused of stabbing a man at a cave along highway TT near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Nicole Racheale Hill, of Fulton, Sunday after she allegedly stabbed 60-year-old David Glen Emht, of Cuba. Emht had moderate injuries to the left side of his head and neck. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

Hill was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action with a bond at $100,000.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation was ongoing. Hill was scheduled to be in court June 17.