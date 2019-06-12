Woman Charged For Abduction Lie
Police say 28-year-old Debra Robertson was found unharmed at an acquaintance's house. Robertson went missing on Friday and began sending the text messages to her sister Saturday. Police tracked her cell phone signal and found her in St. Joseph yesterday. Robertson also had an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of her probation from a forgery conviction. St. Joseph police Sergeant Matt Rock says Robertson told her family that she being taken to Virginia by people she didn't know. Rock says the case tied up resources, including calling in officers on their days off and seeking help from the FBI and several other jurisdictions.
More News
Grid
List
HARTSBURG – Businesses in Hartsburg says they are progressively losing business since the flood. “Everyone is saying we are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County woman with disabilities said she recently lost access to ride Columbia Para-Transit busses, something she'd... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — CrimeStoppers of Columbia is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests in 15 unsolved... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire Protection District will be using a $1,500 donation to help pay for life-saving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Helicopters took of from the Columbia Jet Center on Wednesday to start assessing storm and flooding damage from... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Barring an unexpected development, Metro Business College plans to close its campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson... More >>
in
FULTON - Smithsonian Magazine has named the city of Fulton as one of 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can point the... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 37-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to a year in jail after a crash killed a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Floodwaters reached levels near what they were at during the historic flood of 1993, but the impact... More >>
in
GREEN RIDGE - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death that happened Tuesday evening. Deputies responded... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge says St. Louis jails must stop holding inmates simply because they can't pay... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Water is gushing out of the Bagnell Dam floodgates at nearly a half million gallons per second.... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Floodgates were opened at Bagnell Dam Tuesday evening in response to record flooding. Ameren Missouri and... More >>
in
MOKANE - It's a waiting game or businesses in Mokane right now. The town came together, providing its best... More >>
in
ELDON - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will start to assess damage from tornadoes, severe storms and worsening flooding on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One team will go home with the Stanley Cup after game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The UM Board of Curators Finance Committee approved three separate items Tuesday for the new school year. ... More >>
in