Woman Charged For Abduction Lie

Police say 28-year-old Debra Robertson was found unharmed at an acquaintance's house. Robertson went missing on Friday and began sending the text messages to her sister Saturday. Police tracked her cell phone signal and found her in St. Joseph yesterday. Robertson also had an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of her probation from a forgery conviction. St. Joseph police Sergeant Matt Rock says Robertson told her family that she being taken to Virginia by people she didn't know. Rock says the case tied up resources, including calling in officers on their days off and seeking help from the FBI and several other jurisdictions.