Woman Charged in Accident that Killed Boyfriend
CLAYTON - A 21-year-old St. Louis County woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly driving drunk when the car she was driving struck and killed her boyfriend.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rachel Collier of Overland is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.
The accident on April 28 killed 26-year-old Desmond Edwards. Police say the couple had been drinking and arguing inside the car. Court documents indicate that when Edwards got out, Collier moved to the driver's seat, started the car and began driving.
She told police that she was going too fast and didn't see Edwards when she hit him.
Collier is jailed on $75,000 bond.
