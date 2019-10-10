Woman charged in Darnell Gray death case released on bond

JEFFERSON CITY - The woman facing charges in the death of a young boy was released from jail late Wednesday morning.

Sheriff John Wheeler of the Cole County Sheriff's office confirmed Quatavia Givens bonded out shortly after 11 a.m. Her original bond was $100,000 but in September, the judge gave her a lower bond and a list of conditions to be met while out of jail.

Givens is accused in the death 4-year-old Darnell Gray in late 2018. Gray was first reported missing on October 25, 2018; his body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.

Her next court hearing is set for October 29th.