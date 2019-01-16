Woman charged in Darnell Gray death pleads not guilty

JEFFERSON CITY- The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray waived the formal reading on her arraignment on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Prosecutors charged Quatavia Givens with first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child. She was arrested Oct. 31, after Darnell's body was found in a concealed wooded area.

An autopsy showed there were "multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma to multiple locations of the body inflicted prior to death."

Givens was identified as Gray's caregiver. She referred herself as a mother figure for Gray.

She told investigators, "I may have hit him wrong," according to a probable cause statement.

Darnell disappeared Oct. 24, when Givens reported him missing. A massive search involved the FBI, multiple police agencies and dozens of volunteers.

Investigators say Givens later admitted she knew where Darnell's body was, the court documents show.

Given's attorney requested a change in venue, which will be discussed in the Cole County Circuit Court on February 26th at 1 p.m.