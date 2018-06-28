Woman charged in deadly Scott Boulevard crash violates bond

COLUMBIA - The woman charged in a deadly crash on Scott Boulevard has violated the terms of her bond and her trial, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

Prosecutors said Sophia Mosby violated terms of her house arrest on more than one occasion and last week, Judge Gary Oxenhandler ruled Mosby would go back on home detention instead of going to jail.

The conditions of Mosby's bond only allow her to leave her home for certain reasons, but on at least on occasion, prosecutors said Mosby went to Burger King, which was not allowed.

Mosby is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, failing to properly restrain a child and driving without a valid license.

Police said Mosby's car hit another vehicle Sept. 19 at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Smith Drive. The wreck killed 48-year-old Ping Gui and her son, 9-year-old Jeffrey Jiang. There were four children with Mosby in her vehicle at the time of the wreck. Mosby was treated for moderate injuries.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in November, the family of the victims cited negligence saying, "The negligence of Defendant Mosby, as set forth herein, directly caused the death of Ping Gui and Jeffrey Jiang, and caused them pain and suffering and personal injury just prior to their deaths."

A new trial date has not yet been set.