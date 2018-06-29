Woman Charged In Human Trafficking Case

KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Kansas City woman with helping her boyfriend, who is accused of forcing three teenage girls to work as prostitutes. Denichard Etienne was indicted last week but the filing was opened on Friday. Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Don Elbert the second, was charged in June with the area's first-ever human trafficking case. Police say the 13-year-old twins and their 15-year-old sister told investigators that they had run away from home a month earlier and turned over all the money they made to Elbert in exchange for food and a place to live. The indictment says Etienne knowingly benefited from Elbert's use of the girls as prostitutes.