Woman charged in shooting in hospital parking lot

JOPLIN (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman is charged with shooting and wounding a man in the parking lot of a Joplin hospital.

The Joplin Globe reports that 20-year-old Kaylea Nicole Liska of Webb City was charged Thursday in Newton County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and robbery. Police say her bond is set at $100,000. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night when a man found a woman in his vehicle outside Mercy Hospital Joplin and confronted her. A woman matching the description of the shooting suspect was spotted Thursday morning breaking into cars and arrested after flagging down a ride.

Police said the wounded man underwent surgery and was in stable condition Thursday morning.