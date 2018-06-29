Woman charged with deliberately striking man with car, killing him

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman faces murder charges for allegedly running over a man.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 27-year-old Savannah Davis of Sikeston is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old John Sharber, also of Sikeston. She is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Police believe Davis was upset with Sharber over work he did on one of her appliances, and confronted him in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in Sikeston on Thursday. Police say video surveillance showed Sharber being struck as he tried to walk away from Davis' car.

Police say Davis put Sharber in her car and drove around for three hours before dropping him off at a hospital in Cape Girardeau. He was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.