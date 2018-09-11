Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards

LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security numbers and fake social security cards in their car.

Tiffany N. Inman, 34, and Blaine Heimer, 29, were stopped when police responded to a shoplifting call at a Kohl's Department Store, according to a Lake Ozark Police Department news release.

The news release said officers searched the car they were in and found the identification and social security cards, and methamphetamine in a used needle. Officers determined the car was stolen from Springfield, with license plates from Kimberling City.

Inman admitted to stealing for a living and said she applied to credit cards with some of the identification cards. She said she used others to avoid outstanding warrants.

Inman was charged with forgery, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. Heimer has a pending probation and parole violation warrant, and was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

The case is still under investigation.