Woman charged with helping to plan deadly home invasion

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin woman has been charged with helping to plan a home invasion in which a man was killed.

48-year-old Tomi Jo Stanley is jailed in McDonald County on a second-degree murder charge in the 2014 killing of 35-year-old Rodney Frederick. No attorney is listed for her in online court records

The Joplin Globe reports that three men were sent to prison this year for bursting into Frederick's home near Jane, expecting to find a large cache of marijuana. Two others were tied up before Frederick was fatally shot.

Stanley has been facing a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery in the case. She failed to appear at a court hearing in January and remained a fugitive until she was arrested in southwestern Kansas about two months ago.