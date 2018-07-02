Woman Charged with Murder in Case Originally Labeled Suicide

FREDERICKTOWN (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of her husband, a case originally reported as a suicide.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo., reports that 50-year-old Cheryl Long of Fredericktown was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of her husband, 56-year-old Alan Long.

Emergency crews were called to Long's home early Monday after a 911 call reported that Alan Long killed himself with a gun. An investigation by Fredericktown police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol led to the murder accusation against Cheryl Long, who is jailed without bond.