Woman charged with murder in fatal drug overdose

CALEDONIA (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly injecting another woman with a fatal dose of drugs.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 36-year-old Shannon Harvey of Caledonia is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance. Her bond is $100,000, though Harvey is already in prison for unrelated offenses. She does not yet have a listed attorney.

The 50-year-old victim was found dead in November. Police say Harvey gave the fatal injection at the woman's request. People inside the apartment found the woman dead the next morning.

An autopsy determined that the woman died as a result of mixed drug intoxication.